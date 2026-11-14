Edina’s restaurant and food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, good teams, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 5105 Edina Industrial Blvd, Edina, MN 55439

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role at a growing Burger King franchise with lots of room to move up. You’ll coach the team, help run shifts, keep the restaurant clean and on target, and support hiring, training, and scheduling. Perks can include scholarship funds, emergency assistance, wellness programs, and discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar / Kaskaid Hospitality

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time, hourly + tips

Pay: From $13/hour + tips

Support servers at CRAVE with food running, table clearing, and keeping the dining room spotless while giving guests a warm, fast, friendly experience. Good fit if you like late nights, teamwork, and want training, employee discounts, and a path to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Rotating 11:00am–7:30pm shifts (weekdays + weekends)

Rotating 11:00am–7:30pm shifts (weekdays + weekends) Salary: Range not listed; union scale applies

Hospital-based cook role preparing meals from standardized recipes and following food safety/HACCP rules. Great if you have 1–3 years of cook experience, want steady hours, and like strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, tuition help per Fairview’s union package).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.