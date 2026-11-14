Edina has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from office-based roles to hands-on work and evening shifts. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing

Ultimate Staffing Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)

(Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM) Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year

Lead a customer service/call center team focused on travel guests. You’ll coach staff, handle escalated issues, track performance, and work with leadership to keep operations running smoothly.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + tips

Active, outdoor role where you work with a team to clean cars and give friendly service. Offers same-day pay access, PTO from day one, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Belgarde Property Services

Location: Edina, MN (high-end apartment community)

(high-end apartment community) Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Schedule: Fri 6 PM–2 AM; Sat 4 PM–Midnight; Sun 4 PM–Midnight

Great fit if you like a calm, professional setting and steady routines. You’ll staff the front desk, greet residents and guests, monitor doors and cameras, and do walk-throughs; includes 401(k) with match, bonuses, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.