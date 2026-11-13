Edina’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital roles to school nursing and specialty clinics. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Fairview Health Services (M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital)

Fairview Health Services (M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital) Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time (72 hours per 2 weeks, 12-hour day shifts)

Schedule: 7:00am–7:30pm, every third weekend

Fast-paced 32-bed Short Stay Unit with a big focus on teamwork and rapid recovery. You’ll support RNs with direct patient care, vitals, transport, room setup, and stocking. BLS plus either NA training, 6+ months direct care, or current nursing program/NA registry required. Fairview offers a generous benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, retirement, and more).

Employer: Fairview Health Services

Fairview Health Services Primary Hub Location: Edina, MN (plus multiple Twin Cities sites)

(plus multiple Twin Cities sites) Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Flexible; weekends about 1:6

Advanced practice role on the Neurosurgery team, covering inpatient, OR, and clinic settings. You’ll round on hospitalized patients, assist in surgery, and see patients in clinics across the metro (Edina, Burnsville, Eagan, Maplewood, Maple Grove, Fridley). Requires FNP training, AANP/ANCC BC/BE, MN APRN license eligibility, prescriptive authority, and ACLS. Comes with Fairview’s comprehensive benefits including PTO, Sick and Safe Time, tuition reimbursement, and retirement.

Employer: Twin Cities Pain Clinic

Location: Edina, MN (floats to Burnsville & Maplewood)

(floats to Burnsville & Maplewood) Type: Casual (0.0 FTE), Non-exempt

Schedule: Weekday day shift only, Mon–Fri, start times 5:45–8:00am, no evenings or weekends

SAU/PACU RN role in an Ambulatory Surgery Center setting. You’ll handle pre-op teaching, meds, dressings, vitals, recovery, and cross-train to pre-, intra-, and post-procedure areas. Requires MN RN license, ACLS & BLS (AHA), and 1+ year ASC RN experience. Great if you want surgery-center work with flexible, daytime-only hours.

Employer: Edina Public Schools

Location: Edina High School, Edina, MN

Type: Temporary, Long-term Substitute

Duration: Starts February 20, 2027 , through TBD

Starts , through TBD Pay: $287.64 per day

School nurse role focused on student health, screenings, care plans, counseling, and referrals to keep kids in class and learning. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota School Nurse teaching license. Eligible for the Teachers Retirement Association (TRA) and leave per MN law. Open until filled; apply online via the Edina Public Schools careers site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Edina tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.