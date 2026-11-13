Edina’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like leading teams and helping customers. If you’ve got some store or shift lead experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Madewell

Madewell Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time (benefits listed for part-time and full-time)

Pay: $17.75 – $22.30/hour

Help run a popular fashion store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, HR, or service & selling. Comes with bonus potential, up to 60% clothing discount, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision for full-time.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.55 – $35.00/hour

Step into a leadership role in the produce department, helping with buying, merchandising, and coaching team members. This job mixes hands-on work (lifting, stocking, cold environments) with people leadership, scheduling, and sales goals, plus access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness and financial programs, and more, based on eligibility).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time (30-hour work week with benefits)

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and make sure customers have a smooth visit. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more locations and roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.