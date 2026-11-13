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🛒 Multiple Edina Retail Leadership Jobs Paying Up to $35/hr
Edina’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like leading teams and helping customers. If you’ve got some store or shift lead experience, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Madewell
- Employer: Madewell
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time (benefits listed for part-time and full-time)
- Pay: $17.75 – $22.30/hour
Help run a popular fashion store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, HR, or service & selling. Comes with bonus potential, up to 60% clothing discount, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision for full-time.
Produce Associate Team Leader (Assistant Department Manager) – Whole Foods Market
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.55 – $35.00/hour
Step into a leadership role in the produce department, helping with buying, merchandising, and coaching team members. This job mixes hands-on work (lifting, stocking, cold environments) with people leadership, scheduling, and sales goals, plus access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness and financial programs, and more, based on eligibility).
Shift Lead – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time (30-hour work week with benefits)
- Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and make sure customers have a smooth visit. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more locations and roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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