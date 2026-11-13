Edina’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring across all levels—from entry‑level cashiers to a full culinary director role. If you like working with people and food, there’s a good mix of schedules and benefits here.

Employer: Lifespark

Lifespark Location: Edina, MN (Yorkshire of Edina Senior Living, 7141 York Ave S)

(Yorkshire of Edina Senior Living, 7141 York Ave S) Salary: $62,000–$72,000/year (DOE)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm (MOD weekend rotation)

, Monday–Friday, (MOD weekend rotation) Lead the entire culinary program for a 96-unit senior living community offering assisted, independent, and memory care. You’ll manage menus, staff, budgets, and resident nutrition, with strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401k + match, and career growth within Lifespark.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Edina, MN

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Not listed (competitive pay mentioned) Type: Full-time , AM and PM shifts

, AM and PM shifts Front-of-house role where you ring up orders, prep food on the line, and connect with guests—no experience needed. Perks include free meal every shift, closed Sundays, no late nights, and strong training with chances to grow into more advanced roles.

Employer: Kowalski's Markets (Nekter inside the store)

(Nekter inside the store) Location: Edina, MN

Salary: Hourly + tips (average extra $5–$6/hour)

Hourly + Type: Part-time , 30–39 hours/week , evenings to 8:30pm , weekends & holidays required

, , evenings to , weekends & holidays required Make smoothies and juice drinks using Nekter recipes while giving friendly, fast service. You’ll get weekly pay, 20% discount, vacation/holiday pay, 401k, union benefits, and guaranteed raises, plus a lively, customer-facing environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers room to move up or shift roles over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.