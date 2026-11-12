🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Edina, MN

Edina’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of chances to move up. Here are a few solid spots hiring right now.

Employer: Puttshack

Puttshack Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Upscale, techy mini-golf plus a full restaurant and bar. This dishwasher role comes with paid time off, health insurance, 50% off meals, free mini golf, parental leave, and paid volunteer hours. Must be 18+, and they’ll train you if you’re newer to restaurant work.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime-focused kitchen job with no Sundays, no early mornings, no late nights. You get 5 raises in your first year, a set schedule, and a free house-made meal every shift. Great if you want a clear path to grow into leadership and like a fast, positive kitchen.

Employer: CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing OpenTable reservations, and keeping the lobby and restrooms tidy. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like a busy, social job with employee discounts and on-the-job training.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Edina tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.