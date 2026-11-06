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🐶 Playful & Cuddly Puppies Ready for Adoption in Minneapolis
Looking for a puppy in Minneapolis? These sweet dogs are full of love and ready to join a forever family.
Eros D
- Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue
- Adoption Fee: $600
- Phone: (763) 355-3981
Personality: A sweet, affectionate pup who loves to romp and wrestle, then curl up for snuggles. He’s a bit more thoughtful and gentle than his brother and loves tucking his head under your arm to nap in your lap.
👉 Meet Eros D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ares D
- Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue
- Adoption Fee: $600
- Phone: (763) 355-3981
Personality: Curious, confident, and playful, Ares is always ready for his next adventure. He loves toys, running around, and wrestling, with plenty of puppy energy followed by big naps. A social butterfly who’s happy to meet just about anyone.
👉 Meet Ares D and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
- Phone: See shelter website for contact details
Personality: A laid-back, cuddly pup with panda-bear style face markings. Sully loves snuggling on the couch, playing with toys, watching TV with his people, and being adorable. He’s sweet, loves everyone he meets, and gets along great with other dogs.
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nova
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
- Phone: See shelter website for contact details
Personality: A brave little explorer with a goofy, playful side. Nova loves discovering new sights and sounds, especially toys that squeak, crinkle, or roll. After playtime, she’s gentle and cuddly, smart, and quick to learn.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saul
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
- Phone: See shelter website for contact details
Personality: An “old soul” puppy with quiet wisdom and dignity. Saul likes to look before he leaps and has a distinguished face with flecks of silver, tan, and white. He’s friendly, loving, happy, and playful. He has seen cats and shows interest but isn’t overly excited.
👉 Meet Saul and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sebastion
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
- Phone: See shelter website for contact details
Personality: A charming, adorable pup with soulful eyes. Sebastion is curious, happy, friendly, loving, and playful. He has seen cats and was curious but not overly excited by them.
👉 Meet Sebastion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silas
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
- Phone: See shelter website for contact details
Personality: A brave, confident adventurer who loves exploring. Silas is happy, friendly, loving, playful, clever, and very handsome with striking eye color. He has seen cats and shows interest without being overly excited.
👉 Meet Silas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Minneapolis area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Reach out to Ruff Start Rescue at (763) 355-3981 or visit Safe Hands Animal Rescue online to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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