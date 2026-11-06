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Minneapolis

🐶 Playful & Cuddly Puppies Ready for Adoption in Minneapolis

8 days ago

Looking for a puppy in Minneapolis? These sweet dogs are full of love and ready to join a forever family.

Eros D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVa2l_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black/White
  • Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue
  • Adoption Fee: $600
  • Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality: A sweet, affectionate pup who loves to romp and wrestle, then curl up for snuggles. He’s a bit more thoughtful and gentle than his brother and loves tucking his head under your arm to nap in your lap.

👉 Meet Eros D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ares D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Q16i_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
  • Shelter: Ruff Start Rescue
  • Adoption Fee: $600
  • Phone: (763) 355-3981

Personality: Curious, confident, and playful, Ares is always ready for his next adventure. He loves toys, running around, and wrestling, with plenty of puppy energy followed by big naps. A social butterfly who’s happy to meet just about anyone.

👉 Meet Ares D and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sully

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vurRb_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Terrier (medium) mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with Black
  • Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
  • Phone: See shelter website for contact details

Personality: A laid-back, cuddly pup with panda-bear style face markings. Sully loves snuggling on the couch, playing with toys, watching TV with his people, and being adorable. He’s sweet, loves everyone he meets, and gets along great with other dogs.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKr2s_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
  • Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
  • Phone: See shelter website for contact details

Personality: A brave little explorer with a goofy, playful side. Nova loves discovering new sights and sounds, especially toys that squeak, crinkle, or roll. After playtime, she’s gentle and cuddly, smart, and quick to learn.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Saul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KerYF_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
  • Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with Black
  • Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
  • Phone: See shelter website for contact details

Personality: An “old soul” puppy with quiet wisdom and dignity. Saul likes to look before he leaps and has a distinguished face with flecks of silver, tan, and white. He’s friendly, loving, happy, and playful. He has seen cats and shows interest but isn’t overly excited.

👉 Meet Saul and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sebastion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbYkF_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
  • Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with Black
  • Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
  • Phone: See shelter website for contact details

Personality: A charming, adorable pup with soulful eyes. Sebastion is curious, happy, friendly, loving, and playful. He has seen cats and was curious but not overly excited by them.

👉 Meet Sebastion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Silas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470OAn_1GoREDMK00
  • Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
  • Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with Black
  • Shelter: Safe Hands Animal Rescue
  • Phone: See shelter website for contact details

Personality: A brave, confident adventurer who loves exploring. Silas is happy, friendly, loving, playful, clever, and very handsome with striking eye color. He has seen cats and shows interest without being overly excited.

👉 Meet Silas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Minneapolis area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Reach out to Ruff Start Rescue at (763) 355-3981 or visit Safe Hands Animal Rescue online to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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