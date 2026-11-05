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🏥 Several Healthcare & Nursing Openings in Edina, MN
Edina’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on spa work to leadership nursing roles. If you’re in care work and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.
Massage Therapist – Part- or Full-Time
- Employer: Lili Salon Spa
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: Up to $50.00/hour + $250 signing bonus
Hands-on role in a busy salon spa, helping clients feel better and relax. You’ll use a mix of massage styles, can grow your skills with ongoing education, and get benefits like health insurance, HSA, PTO, and strong product discounts.
Nurse Manager, Concierge Care (RN)
- Employer: GevityMed
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $115,000 – $125,000/year
Lead nursing care in a small, growing concierge practice with daytime hours only—no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll work closely with the physician owner, manage IVs, triage, and follow-up, and help shape how the clinic runs as it grows.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Dermatology
- Employer: Dermatology Specialists
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $28.50/hour
Weekday-only dermatology role with Monday–Friday hours and no weekends. Great for LPNs wanting steady clinic work, on-site derm training, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and discounted cosmetic treatments).
Senior Living Nurse – LPN or RN (PM Shift)
- Employer: Sinceri Senior Living – Edina Heights Senior Living
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time (PM shift, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM)
- Pay: Not listed
Charge nurse role in assisted living, leading the PM shift and supporting residents and care staff. Offers growth potential, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and a resident-focused team environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related openings listed too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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