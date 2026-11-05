🏥 Several Healthcare & Nursing Openings in Edina, MN

Edina’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on spa work to leadership nursing roles. If you’re in care work and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lili Salon Spa

Lili Salon Spa Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: Up to $50.00/hour + $250 signing bonus

Hands-on role in a busy salon spa, helping clients feel better and relax. You’ll use a mix of massage styles, can grow your skills with ongoing education, and get benefits like health insurance, HSA, PTO, and strong product discounts.

Employer: GevityMed

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $115,000 – $125,000/year

Lead nursing care in a small, growing concierge practice with daytime hours only—no nights, weekends, or holidays. You’ll work closely with the physician owner, manage IVs, triage, and follow-up, and help shape how the clinic runs as it grows.

Employer: Dermatology Specialists

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.50 – $28.50/hour

Weekday-only dermatology role with Monday–Friday hours and no weekends. Great for LPNs wanting steady clinic work, on-site derm training, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and discounted cosmetic treatments).

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living – Edina Heights Senior Living

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time (PM shift, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM )

Full-time (PM shift, ) Pay: Not listed

Charge nurse role in assisted living, leading the PM shift and supporting residents and care staff. Offers growth potential, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and a resident-focused team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.