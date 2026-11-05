📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Now Hiring in Edina, MN

Edina’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for both relationship‑driven sellers and strategic product marketers. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Kris Lindahl Real Estate

Kris Lindahl Real Estate Location: Edina, MN (serving the Twin Cities metro)

(serving the Twin Cities metro) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based (strong upside; details shared in person)

Work inbound commercial leads instead of chasing cold prospects. You’ll handle investment properties and small business owners under a high-visibility brand with weekly coaching and clear performance expectations.

Employer: Creative Circle (recruiting for a healthcare client)

(recruiting for a healthcare client) Location: Edina, MN (hybrid – onsite 3 days/week; other hub options listed)

(hybrid – onsite 3 days/week; other hub options listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead go-to-market strategy for complex healthcare solutions, services, and AI-enabled offerings. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in product/solutions marketing, love turning complex capabilities into clear stories, and want to own launches, positioning, and sales enablement.

Note: This position was posted 09/28/2026 and is open for 60 days or until filled. You must be authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.