🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Edina, MN

Edina’s retail scene is busy, especially around Southdale and nearby shopping centers. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Edina, MN (Southdale Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.86/hr base + $2.00/hr target bonus (total target $21.00–$23.86/hr)

Front-line role in a busy athletic apparel store, focused on deep product knowledge and a warm, high-end guest experience. Includes extended health and dental benefits, retirement plan matching, paid time off, generous employee discount, and wellness perks like fitness and yoga classes.

Employer: Coach

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$24.25/hr

Luxury retail role where you’ll style clients, build repeat business, and support daily store operations using in-store and online tools. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), parental leave, commuter benefits, disability insurance, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Coach

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00–$24.25/hr

Seasonal/short-term version of the Sales Associate role, ideal if you want luxury retail experience without a long commitment. You’ll help with peak traffic days, omni-channel sales, and inventory while learning high-end client service.

Employer: Office Depot (The ODP Group)

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.40–$16.63/hr (subject to local minimum wage)

Entry-level role with training in tech and print services, plus lots of customer interaction. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a path to grow in retail, and access to benefits like 401(k) and potential incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can sometimes be flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.