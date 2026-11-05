📋 Edina, MN Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Office Roles

Edina has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Western National Insurance

Western National Insurance Location: Edina, MN (hybrid/in-office, not fully remote)

(hybrid/in-office, not fully remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Entry-level support role doing data entry for new policies, renewals, and changes. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like routine clerical work, and want strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) with a long-established insurance company.

Employer: Revo Health (for Twin Cities Orthopedics / i-Health)

(for Twin Cities Orthopedics / i-Health) Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: Not listed (varies by experience)

Front-desk medical office role handling check-in, registration, scheduling, and phones. Great if you have customer service experience, want steady weekday hours, and like working directly with patients in a clinic setting.

Employer: Radius Global Solutions LLC

Location: Edina, MN (US)

Type: Full-time , may include some evening/weekend shifts

, may include some evening/weekend shifts Pay: Not listed

Despite the title, this is an office support role focused on mail processing, email routing, data entry, and internal reporting for client accounts. Good match if you’re comfortable with MS Office, can juggle multiple tasks, and like a structured, production-based environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.