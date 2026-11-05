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💰 Edina, MN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings
Edina’s finance scene is busy right now—good mix of entry, mid, and senior roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.
Accounts Receivable Billing Specialist
- Employer: Cassia
- Location: Edina, MN (7171 Ohms Lane)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year (DOE)
Healthcare billing role with a nonprofit senior living organization. You’ll handle Medicare/Medicaid/Managed Care billing, collections, and Excel-based reporting, with solid benefits and a supportive home office team.
Bookkeeper
- Employer: Robert Half (for a client in Edina)
- Location: Edina, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bookkeeping covering AP, AR, payroll, inventory, and reporting in QuickBooks Online. Good fit if you like variety—mix of core accounting plus some office coordination and direct work with leadership.
Senior Accountant (Long-Term Contract)
- Employer: Robert Half (manufacturing client)
- Location: Edina, MN (Minnesota-based org)
- Type: Temporary / Long-term contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role owning GL, journal entries, AP/AR, reconciliations, and month-end close. Ideal if you have 5+ years accounting experience, strong Excel, and SAP or similar ERP skills.
Wealth Management Advisor (Training Provided)
- Employer: Northwestern Mutual
- Location: Edina, MN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$200,000/year (performance-based)
Client-facing role helping people build financial plans and investments, with paid training, licensing support, and mentoring. Great if you’re driven, like sales and networking, and want high earning potential plus benefits.
Senior Engagement Lead – Reinsurance Technical Consulting
- Employer: Marsh
- Location: Hybrid – Minneapolis area (Edina listing)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,000–$237,500 base + potential incentives
High-impact reinsurance consulting role for someone with 10+ years reinsurance experience. You’ll advise on complex deals, mentor colleagues, drive process improvements, and represent Marsh in industry and client settings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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