💰 Edina, MN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Edina’s finance scene is busy right now—good mix of entry, mid, and senior roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: Cassia

Cassia Location: Edina, MN (7171 Ohms Lane)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$60,000/year (DOE)

Healthcare billing role with a nonprofit senior living organization. You’ll handle Medicare/Medicaid/Managed Care billing, collections, and Excel-based reporting, with solid benefits and a supportive home office team.

Employer: Robert Half (for a client in Edina)

Robert Half (for a client in Edina) Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bookkeeping covering AP, AR, payroll, inventory, and reporting in QuickBooks Online. Good fit if you like variety—mix of core accounting plus some office coordination and direct work with leadership.

Employer: Robert Half (manufacturing client)

Robert Half (manufacturing client) Location: Edina, MN (Minnesota-based org)

Type: Temporary / Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role owning GL, journal entries, AP/AR, reconciliations, and month-end close. Ideal if you have 5+ years accounting experience, strong Excel, and SAP or similar ERP skills.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual Location: Edina, MN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$200,000/year (performance-based)

Client-facing role helping people build financial plans and investments, with paid training, licensing support, and mentoring. Great if you’re driven, like sales and networking, and want high earning potential plus benefits.

Employer: Marsh

Marsh Location: Hybrid – Minneapolis area (Edina listing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,000–$237,500 base + potential incentives

High-impact reinsurance consulting role for someone with 10+ years reinsurance experience. You’ll advise on complex deals, mentor colleagues, drive process improvements, and represent Marsh in industry and client settings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.