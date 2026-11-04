📣 Several Sales & Marketing Roles Now Hiring in Edina, MN

Edina’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and retail. If you like hybrid work and growth-focused roles, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also options in Irving, Chicago, Centennial)

(hybrid, ; also options in Irving, Chicago, Centennial) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead go-to-market strategy for enterprise SaaS, data, analytics, and AI products. This individual-contributor role owns launches, positioning, sales enablement, and metrics to drive adoption and revenue. Best for someone with 5+ years in B2B SaaS product marketing who loves turning complex tech into clear customer stories.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also options in Irving, Chicago, Centennial)

(hybrid, ; also options in Irving, Chicago, Centennial) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own GTM and commercialization for a portfolio of complex solutions and services, including consulting, data/analytics, and AI-enabled offerings. You’ll define segments, build value props, create sales tools, and partner with leaders across the business. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product/solutions/services marketing and enjoy shaping market narratives.

Employer: Cub / UNFI

Location: Edina, MN (hybrid, 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the dairy category for a major grocery player—building annual business plans, pricing and promo strategies, and vendor relationships. This role mixes analytics, merchandising, and store visits, with flexible PTO, 401(k), health benefits, and hybrid work through UNFI.

Employer: Optum / Almost Family Home Health (LHC Group)

Location: Edina, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,662 – $93,993/year, plus incentives and benefits

Field-based sales role growing home health and hospice referrals. You’ll build relationships with providers, educate the community on services, and act as the main liaison between referral sources and agencies. Great fit if you have strong presentation and relationship-building skills and like mission-driven healthcare work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Edina’s market is active, and roles like these often lead to more openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.