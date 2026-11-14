Edgewood is busy with package routes right now, and a few local delivery partners are hiring fast. If you like driving, staying active, and working on your own, these are worth a look.

Employer: Real Movement Logistics LLC

Real Movement Logistics LLC Location: Edgewood, MD 21040

Type: Full-time (both full-time and part-time listed)

Pay: $23.00 per hour

CDL: Not required; company vehicle, truck, fuel card, and paid training provided

8–10 hour shifts, 7 days a week to choose from, with weekend availability required. You’ll load/unload packages, use a handheld device for routes, and drive in all kinds of weather. Must be 21+, eligible to work in the U.S., have 1 year of driving experience, and a valid U.S. driver’s license.

Employer: EZ Car Plus (EZ Logistics LLC)

EZ Car Plus (EZ Logistics LLC) Location: Edgewood, MD

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $23.00 per hour

CDL: Not required; paid training, paid overtime, health insurance, and PTO

You’ll usually work four or five 10-hour shifts a week, delivering packages and representing the company with good customer service. Must be 21+, eligible to work in the U.S., pass background, MVR, and drug tests, and keep strong customer feedback to meet performance goals. Immediate openings available.

If you’re in Edgewood and like the idea of getting paid to drive, these could be a quick way to start earning $23/hr. Check the links, skim the requirements, and apply soon if one feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.