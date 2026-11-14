Edgewood’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady hours and strong benefits in healthcare, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY (Edgewood Hospital)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (3P–3A)

Salary: Not listed

ER RN role in a busy hospital setting, caring for patients using evidence-based practice and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Great fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited nursing school with a compact RN license (if eligible) and want strong benefits, PTO, and career growth.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY

Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week

Schedule: 5:00am–1:30pm, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role drawing blood from adults, children, and infants, processing orders in the system, and supporting multiple units. Open to HS grads/GED (or qualifying students), with a valid driver’s license and some customer service experience.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY

Type: Full-time, 64 hrs/biweekly

Schedule: Every other Saturday

Salary: Not listed

Mix of inpatient and outpatient blood draws, using lab and hospital systems, and sometimes traveling to other sites in the system. Good for someone who likes variety, has a HS diploma/GED (or qualifying student status), is computer literate, and can provide kind, efficient patient care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.