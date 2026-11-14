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🏥 Edgewood KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now
Edgewood’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady hours and strong benefits in healthcare, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department
- Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare
- Location: Edgewood, KY (Edgewood Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (3P–3A)
- Salary: Not listed
ER RN role in a busy hospital setting, caring for patients using evidence-based practice and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Great fit if you’re a graduate of an accredited nursing school with a compact RN license (if eligible) and want strong benefits, PTO, and career growth.
Inpatient Phlebotomist
- Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare
- Location: Edgewood, KY
- Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week
- Schedule: 5:00am–1:30pm, every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role drawing blood from adults, children, and infants, processing orders in the system, and supporting multiple units. Open to HS grads/GED (or qualifying students), with a valid driver’s license and some customer service experience.
Inpatient/Outpatient Phlebotomist
- Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare
- Location: Edgewood, KY
- Type: Full-time, 64 hrs/biweekly
- Schedule: Every other Saturday
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of inpatient and outpatient blood draws, using lab and hospital systems, and sometimes traveling to other sites in the system. Good for someone who likes variety, has a HS diploma/GED (or qualifying student status), is computer literate, and can provide kind, efficient patient care.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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