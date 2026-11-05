🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Edgewood, KY Right Now

Edgewood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with St. Elizabeth continuing to add new roles. If you’re in medicine or support care, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY (Hospital IP Hemodialysis Unit)

(Hospital IP Hemodialysis Unit) Type: Full-time (30 hrs/week, 7A–7P)

Salary: Not listed

Blend hands-on patient care with clerical support in a specialty hemodialysis unit. This role is ideal if you’re a Certified Nurse Assistant who wants strong benefits, career growth, and a stable schedule in a Magnet-recognized health system.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with cardiologists in the EP lab, running imaging and related equipment for heart rhythm procedures. Great fit for an ARRT-registered RT who wants to move into electrophysiology and be part of a high-skill, team-focused environment.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians

St. Elizabeth Physicians Location: Edgewood, KY

Type: Full-time Fellowship (PGY4)

Salary: Not listed

A competitive PGY4 fellowship for Family Medicine residents focused on obstetrics and women’s health. Train in a high-volume L&D unit, perform 100+ C-sections as primary surgeon, work with perinatologists and a Level III NICU, and help teach residents and students.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.