🏥 Multiple Nursing & CNA Openings in Edgewood, KY Healthcare

Edgewood’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare is adding more hands on deck. If you’re a nurse or CNA looking to stay local, these roles all sit right at the Edgewood hospital campus.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY (Edgewood Hospital – Emergency Department)

Type: Full-time, Weekend Option, Nights (7P–7A), 24/36 schedule

Salary: Not listed

This ER RN role is for night owls who like fast-paced, hands-on care. You’ll work weekend option shifts with strong benefits, PTO, and support for growth and certifications.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY (Surgical Intensive Care Unit – 20-bed unit)

Type: Full-time, 60 hours biweekly, Days (7A–7P)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re a certified CNA who wants ICU experience plus some clerical work. You’ll help with daily care, comfort, and keeping the unit running smoothly, with benefits starting in the first 30 days.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY (Med Surg unit)

Type: Full-time, Nights (7P–7A), 36 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Solid choice if you want broad bedside experience on a Med Surg floor. You’ll manage a variety of patients, work with a strong team, and have access to tuition help and career advancement.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Location: Edgewood, KY (TCU 6D – Cardiac Telemetry Stepdown, 36-bed unit)

Type: Full-time, Days (7A–7P), 36 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you love cardiac care and telemetry but prefer stepdown over full ICU. You’ll work day shifts on a specialized heart failure unit with strong support for ongoing education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—St. Elizabeth often lists similar roles on nearby units and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.