🏛️ Edgewater Walkway Race, Cleanups, and New Maintenance Rules

🏛️ Edgewater Walkway Race, Cleanups, and New Rules Explained

The Hudson River Waterfront Walkway Special Improvement District (SID) shared several updates about the walkway in Edgewater.

On Sunday, October 4, 2026, the SID held its second annual 10K Race, even though a Nor’easter storm a week earlier badly damaged the walkway at five properties along the course. Local contractors did emergency repairs in less than seven days so the path could be used. The SID thanked both the contractors and the property owners for moving quickly so the race could happen.

More than 600 people ran the 10K, and over 100 people joined a 2K Walk at Veterans Field. The next race is already planned for Sunday, October 3, 2027.

A big SID goal is keeping the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway up to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) design and maintenance standards. Property owners along the walkway are legally required to maintain their sections. To help with this, the SID now does weekly trash collection and debris removal along the whole walkway. This means:

Owners are relieved of doing their own trash pickup

The entire walkway is cleaned on the same day, so there are no random dirty sections left behind

There had been a long‑running problem with some “derelict” properties not keeping their walkway areas usable. To fix this, the SID worked with NJDEP and the Borough of Edgewater to create a new local property maintenance ordinance. This new rule lets the Borough enforce maintenance standards on the walkway when owners don’t comply. The SID thanked the Mayor and Council for helping draft and adopt this ordinance.

On June 6, the SID held its first volunteer clean‑up day on the walkway. Even with regular cleaning, trash and floating debris from the river keep washing up. The SID used this event to teach that everyone needs to help keep the walkway clean every day, not just during organized cleanups.

To plan for the future, the SID has hired an engineer and a grant writer. They will help design and fund projects for walkway stabilization, storm hardening, beautification, and other enhancements so the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway stays one of Edgewater’s key assets.