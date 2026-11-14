Edgewater is hot right now for travel Speech Language Pathologists — all short-term contracts with solid weekly pay and day shifts.

Below are several SLP travel options so you can compare pay, setting, and benefits at a glance.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Edgewater, MD (facility setting)

(facility setting) Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,636 per week

13-week SLP assignment with strong support from a dedicated clinical team. Comes with day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and a refer-a-friend bonus program.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Centra Healthcare Solutions Location: Edgewater, MD (rehabilitation)

(rehabilitation) Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,110 per week

Rehab-focused SLP role for clinicians with at least 1 year of recent SLP experience and rehab background. Offers highly competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance with high premium coverage, plus mileage, housing or lodging per diem (if eligible), and CEU/licensure reimbursement.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Edgewater, MD

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,373 per week

Nationwide travel SLP role with a family-owned agency known for weekly pay since 2001. Includes day-one medical, dental, and vision, a free medical insurance plan option, license and certification reimbursement, and extra perks like pet insurance and an employee discount program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and talk with a recruiter — they often have similar openings nearby that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.