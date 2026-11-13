Edgewater’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from pediatrics to senior care to ABA therapy. If you’re in the medical or behavioral health world, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Zarminali Pediatrics

Zarminali Pediatrics Location: Edgewater, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $220,000/year (plus potential bonuses and full benefits)

Join a growing pediatric multispecialty group focused on modern, tech-forward care from birth through adolescence. This role offers a balanced schedule with dedicated admin time, team-based care, and strong professional growth in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Location: Edgewater, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.00 – $24.25/hour

Work directly with seniors providing meds, personal care, and companionship in a supportive community. This is a good fit if you enjoy building relationships and want competitive pay, benefits options, and room to grow in senior living.

Employer: Storybook ABA

Location: Edgewater, MD (in-home/community, on the road)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

Provide in-home and community ABA therapy with flexible, choose-your-own hours on weekdays. This role is great if you already have your RBT certification and want strong support, paid time off, 401K access, and real work–life balance.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Edgewater, MD

Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; some part-time options)

Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonuses (10% of annual salary); exact pay via their online estimator

Join a BCBA-owned ABA organization with flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and a big focus on work–life balance. You’ll design and oversee behavior plans, supervise RBTs, and get access to CEUs, 401(k) with match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in hours, caseload, or setting once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.