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🐶 Gentle, Senior & Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Edgewater
Looking for a loyal friend in Edgewater, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Edgewater Animal Shelter for someone to love.
Clyde
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Edgewater Animal Shelter
- Phone: (386) 402-7476
Clyde is a small mixed-breed boy with a soft white coat and a big heart. If you’re looking for a compact companion to share your days, Clyde could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Margie
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Edgewater Animal Shelter
- Phone: (386) 402-7476
Margie is a petite Chihuahua mix with a lovely tan coat. She’s a great choice if you want a smaller dog who doesn’t take up much space but fills your home with love.
👉 Meet Margie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eleanor
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Edgewater Animal Shelter
- Phone: (386) 402-7476
Eleanor is a sweet senior Beagle with a rich brown coat. Her adoption fee is waived, making it easier to open your home to a gentle older dog who still has plenty of love to give.
👉 Meet Eleanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Edgewater, FL, please consider visiting Edgewater Animal Shelter or calling (386) 402-7476 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.