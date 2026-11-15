Looking for a loyal friend in Edgewater, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Edgewater Animal Shelter for someone to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Edgewater Animal Shelter

Phone: (386) 402-7476

Clyde is a small mixed-breed boy with a soft white coat and a big heart. If you’re looking for a compact companion to share your days, Clyde could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Clyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Edgewater Animal Shelter

Phone: (386) 402-7476

Margie is a petite Chihuahua mix with a lovely tan coat. She’s a great choice if you want a smaller dog who doesn’t take up much space but fills your home with love.

👉 Meet Margie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Edgewater Animal Shelter

Phone: (386) 402-7476

Eleanor is a sweet senior Beagle with a rich brown coat. Her adoption fee is waived, making it easier to open your home to a gentle older dog who still has plenty of love to give.

👉 Meet Eleanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Edgewater, FL, please consider visiting Edgewater Animal Shelter or calling (386) 402-7476 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.