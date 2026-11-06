🏭 Edgewater, FL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Edgewater’s boat-building scene is busy right now, with several solid manufacturing roles open. If you like hands-on work and being close to the water, these are worth a look.

Employer: Boston Whaler (Brunswick Boat Group)

Boston Whaler (Brunswick Boat Group) Location: Edgewater, FL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , night shift (with weekend premium & night shift differential)

, night shift (with weekend premium & night shift differential) Pay: About $17–$26/hour (hourly range listed; overtime often available)

Work on the molds that create Boston Whaler’s “unsinkable” hulls—cleaning, waxing, parting molds, and moving them with forklifts and overhead cranes. This is a physical, 10+ hour shift role in a non-climate-controlled plant, with strong benefits and room to grow inside a global marine brand.

Employer: RJ Dougherty Associates LLC / Everglades Boats

Location: Edgewater, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on electrical assembly on high-end offshore fishing boats—installing motors (Yamaha/Mercury), Seakeepers, pumps, switches, and full wiring systems. Best fit if you already have boat-building and marine electrical experience, can read schematics, and don’t mind working on your feet in a loud, non-climate-controlled shop.

Employer: Boston Whaler (Brunswick)

Location: Edgewater, FL (onsite, some travel up to ~20%)

(onsite, some travel up to ~20%) Type: Full-time

Pay: $76,000–$110,000/year + eligible for annual bonus

More of a technical/engineering track role, working with suppliers to keep parts quality high and production running smoothly. You’ll handle PPAPs, corrective actions, supplier audits, and data analysis, with relocation help available and full benefits through Brunswick.

If one of these feels close to what you can do, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.