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🚧 Mango Tree Drive closed at 18th Street Canal

8 days ago
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🚧 Mango Tree Drive closed at 18th Street Canal

Mango Tree Drive is closed at the 18th Street Canal until further notice because of road work.

  • No northbound or southbound through traffic is allowed across the canal.
  • The closure and work zone are shown in red on the project map.
  • Drivers should use alternate routes and obey all posted traffic control signs in the area.

Plan a few extra minutes for your trips if you normally use Mango Tree Drive to cross the canal, and watch for workers and equipment while this project is underway.

More Info: Road Closure-18th Street and Mango Tree Drive • Ed...

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