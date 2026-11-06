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🚧 Mango Tree Drive closed at 18th Street Canal
8 days ago
🚧 Mango Tree Drive closed at 18th Street Canal
Mango Tree Drive is closed at the 18th Street Canal until further notice because of road work.
- No northbound or southbound through traffic is allowed across the canal.
- The closure and work zone are shown in red on the project map.
- Drivers should use alternate routes and obey all posted traffic control signs in the area.
Plan a few extra minutes for your trips if you normally use Mango Tree Drive to cross the canal, and watch for workers and equipment while this project is underway.
More Info: Road Closure-18th Street and Mango Tree Drive • Ed...
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