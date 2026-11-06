🚧 Mango Tree Drive closed at 18th Street Canal

Mango Tree Drive is closed at the 18th Street Canal until further notice because of road work.

No northbound or southbound through traffic is allowed across the canal.

is allowed across the canal. The closure and work zone are shown in red on the project map.

Drivers should use alternate routes and obey all posted traffic control signs in the area.

Plan a few extra minutes for your trips if you normally use Mango Tree Drive to cross the canal, and watch for workers and equipment while this project is underway.