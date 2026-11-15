Edgerton’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid roles just popped up. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Edgerton, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a fast-moving warehouse running: receiving products, picking orders, packing, and loading trucks. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want to learn more about inventory and shipping.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Edgerton, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-to-day work includes unloading trucks, organizing stock, and getting orders ready to ship. This one highlights chances to grow into leadership or more specialized warehouse roles if you stick with it.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Edgerton, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Anticipated base salary range not specified in posting

Lead maintenance and reliability for production lines at Hershey’s Edgerton plant. You’ll plan and schedule work, drive preventive and predictive maintenance, solve equipment issues, and coach mechanics and operators. Best for someone with 3+ years in maintenance/reliability and experience with tools like SAP-PM and root cause analysis.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or a quick “apply” button so you’re on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.