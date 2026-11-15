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🏭 Edgerton, KS Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Edgerton’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid roles just popped up. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate – Logistics Support
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Edgerton, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a fast-moving warehouse running: receiving products, picking orders, packing, and loading trucks. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want to learn more about inventory and shipping.
Warehouse Associate – Inventory & Shipping
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Edgerton, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Day-to-day work includes unloading trucks, organizing stock, and getting orders ready to ship. This one highlights chances to grow into leadership or more specialized warehouse roles if you stick with it.
Reliability Lead – Manufacturing Maintenance
- Employer: The Hershey Company
- Location: Edgerton, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Anticipated base salary range not specified in posting
Lead maintenance and reliability for production lines at Hershey’s Edgerton plant. You’ll plan and schedule work, drive preventive and predictive maintenance, solve equipment issues, and coach mechanics and operators. Best for someone with 3+ years in maintenance/reliability and experience with tools like SAP-PM and root cause analysis.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or a quick “apply” button so you’re on their radar.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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