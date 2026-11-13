Edgerton’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and that means solid logistics jobs with steady hours. If you like organized chaos, forklifts, or planning the flow of goods, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company Location: Edgerton, KS (Dot’s Pretzels plant)

(Dot’s Pretzels plant) Salary: $80,560–$100,700/year

Type: Full-time

Plan production and materials for a modern pretzel plant using SAP/ERP and advanced Excel. Great fit if you have 3+ years in supply chain or production planning and want strong benefits, bonus potential, and day‑one health coverage.

Employer: Simmons Pet Food / Simmons Foods

Location: Edgerton, KS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Nights (B1 Shift: Sun–Tue 6pm–6am, Wed 6pm–12am)

Night‑shift forklift role handling shipping, receiving, and inventory with RF scanners in a pet food facility. Good for someone with forklift skills, basic computer use, and a high school diploma who can lift up to 75 lbs and work in hot/cold warehouse conditions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.