Edgar’s gas station and convenience store scene is hiring, with solid options whether you want to start in customer service or step into management.

Below are deduplicated openings (same store, same roles combined) so you can scan what’s real and current.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K) Location: Edgar, WI – 127588 Opportunity Lane

– 127588 Opportunity Lane Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced, friendly setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Holiday Stationstores / Circle K Location: Edgar, WI – 127588 Opportunity Lane

– 127588 Opportunity Lane Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

(flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Step into store leadership: help run daily operations, support hiring and training, and keep customers happy. This role offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth into management.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.