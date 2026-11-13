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🛒 Edgar, WI Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings at Local Stationstore
Edgar’s gas station and convenience store scene is hiring, with solid options whether you want to start in customer service or step into management.
Below are deduplicated openings (same store, same roles combined) so you can scan what’s real and current.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative – Holiday Stationstores
- Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K)
- Location: Edgar, WI – 127588 Opportunity Lane
- Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Work the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp in a fast-paced, friendly setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.
Assistant Manager – Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
- Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
- Location: Edgar, WI – 127588 Opportunity Lane
- Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights + weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Step into store leadership: help run daily operations, support hiring and training, and keep customers happy. This role offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth into management.
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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