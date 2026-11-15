Eden Prairie’s making scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on production and high-tech engineering roles. Here are a few solid options if you like building, fixing, or improving how things get made.

Employer: Avery Weigh-Tronix (MTS / ITW company)

Avery Weigh-Tronix (MTS / ITW company) Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $26–$30/hour

Work with CMMs and manual inspection tools to check precision parts for top customers in auto, aerospace, and research. Great fit if you know CMMs, GD&T, and want strong benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) in a global manufacturing company.

Employer: HID (part of ASSA ABLOY Group)

(part of ASSA ABLOY Group) Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year (base in U.S.)

Lead new product introduction for electromechanical card printers—own process development, tooling, PFMEAs, and production ramp with global contract manufacturers. Ideal if you have a manufacturing/ME/IE background, SolidWorks, DFM/DFA, and NPI experience and want a global, high-tech environment.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys – Mitchell Road Facility

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Schedule: Tue–Fri 11:00am–7:00pm, Sat 9:00am–5:00pm, Sun–Mon off

Help produce bakery favorites for 28 local stores—icing, wrapping, packaging, and keeping the line running smoothly. Good for someone dependable who likes steady hours, hands-on work, and strong benefits (health, PTO, 401(k)/pension, discounts, tuition help).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you bring the right attitude and most of the skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.