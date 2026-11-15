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🎓 Eden Prairie Education Jobs with Multiple Remote & Local Roles
Eden Prairie has some strong education-focused roles right now, especially if you love teaching adults and shaping training programs.
Healthcare Strategy & Program Consultant – Remote
- Employer: UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote anywhere in U.S.; Minneapolis/Washington, D.C. hires must be in office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year
Lead big learning and development programs for clinicians, including digital academies and health systems science training. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in learning strategy or healthcare consulting and want to design enterprise-level education using AI tools.
Coding Education Manager – Remote
- Employer: Optum
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote anywhere in U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year
Create and lead coding and billing education for providers and coders, with a focus on CPT and ICD-10-CM standards. Ideal if you’re a CPC/CCS with 10+ years in fee-for-service coding and strong experience training groups and managing a team.
Pilates Instructor
- Employer: Club Pilates (Riser Fitness)
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40 – $65/hour
Teach group, private, and semi-private Pilates sessions in a modern studio with Balanced Body equipment. Great if you have Mat & Reformer training (200–450+ hours) and want flexible block scheduling, benefits, and room to grow your fitness career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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