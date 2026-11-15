Eden Prairie has some strong education-focused roles right now, especially if you love teaching adults and shaping training programs.

Employer: UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote anywhere in U.S.; Minneapolis/Washington, D.C. hires must be in office 4 days/week )

(remote anywhere in U.S.; Minneapolis/Washington, D.C. hires must be in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Lead big learning and development programs for clinicians, including digital academies and health systems science training. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in learning strategy or healthcare consulting and want to design enterprise-level education using AI tools.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote anywhere in U.S.)

(remote anywhere in U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Create and lead coding and billing education for providers and coders, with a focus on CPT and ICD-10-CM standards. Ideal if you’re a CPC/CCS with 10+ years in fee-for-service coding and strong experience training groups and managing a team.

Employer: Club Pilates (Riser Fitness)

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40 – $65/hour

Teach group, private, and semi-private Pilates sessions in a modern studio with Balanced Body equipment. Great if you have Mat & Reformer training (200–450+ hours) and want flexible block scheduling, benefits, and room to grow your fitness career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.