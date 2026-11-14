Eden Prairie is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in healthcare, food, and medical testing. If you’ve got project or people management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: DDL, Inc. – Medical Device Package, Product and Material Testing

DDL, Inc. – Medical Device Package, Product and Material Testing Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This role leads the project management team in a GMP-regulated testing lab that supports medical device and pharma clients. You’ll coach PMs, own project governance, handle customer escalations, and drive process improvements across operations, quality, and business development.

Employer: SunOpta

Location: Eden Prairie, MN – Corporate Office

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $105,000 – $120,000/year

Lead new product launches and product changes for better-for-you beverages and snacks. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams (R&D, Operations, Procurement, Quality) from project award through launch, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid family leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Location: Remote (U.S.) – Minneapolis-area hires work in office 4 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Own the intake, planning, and rollout of telephonic capabilities for Optum’s Home & Community segment. This is a mix of project management, business analysis, and process improvement, with a wide salary band and a comprehensive benefits package plus 401(k) contribution and incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Eden Prairie employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.