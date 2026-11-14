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Eden Prairie
👔 Eden Prairie Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings
3 days ago
Eden Prairie is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in healthcare, food, and medical testing. If you’ve got project or people management experience, there are some strong options here.
Manager, Project Management – Regulated Lab
- Employer: DDL, Inc. – Medical Device Package, Product and Material Testing
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
This role leads the project management team in a GMP-regulated testing lab that supports medical device and pharma clients. You’ll coach PMs, own project governance, handle customer escalations, and drive process improvements across operations, quality, and business development.
Project Commercialization Manager – Food & Beverage
- Employer: SunOpta
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN – Corporate Office
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: $105,000 – $120,000/year
Lead new product launches and product changes for better-for-you beverages and snacks. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams (R&D, Operations, Procurement, Quality) from project award through launch, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid family leave, and tuition assistance.
Capability Manager – Telephonic Operations (Remote)
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Remote (U.S.) – Minneapolis-area hires work in office 4 days/week
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year
Own the intake, planning, and rollout of telephonic capabilities for Optum’s Home & Community segment. This is a mix of project management, business analysis, and process improvement, with a wide salary band and a comprehensive benefits package plus 401(k) contribution and incentives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Eden Prairie employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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