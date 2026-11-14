Eden Prairie has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from grocery and fashion to movies and big-box retail. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Von Maur

Von Maur Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hr + commission, overtime eligible

Help customers in a higher-end department store, build relationships, and earn commission on your sales. You’ll work day, evening, and weekend shifts, with competitive wages, merchandise discount, no extended holiday hours, and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hr

Schedule: Shifts between 3:00pm – 10:00pm, must be available weekends

Greet shoppers, ring up groceries, and keep lines moving at a well-known, family-owned grocery store. Perks include flexible scheduling, PTO, pay on demand, dental/vision options, tuition help, 10% employee discount, and training for growth.

Employer: AMC Theatres

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $14.80 – $15.30/hr

Lead the crew at the movie theater, help with guest service, cash handling, and keeping things running smoothly. You get free movies at any AMC, free popcorn, food & drink discounts, flexible schedules, and a fun, fast-paced environment; must be 16+ and able to work evenings/weekends/holidays.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 12195 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $21 – $34/hr, plus performance incentives and possible premium pay ($0.35 – $3.00/hr)

Oversee stocking operations, unload trucks, and keep the backroom organized at the Eden Prairie Supercenter. This full-time role offers strong hourly pay, bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart covers tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.