Eden Prairie’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on production and higher-level engineering leadership roles. If you like building real products and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Phillips & Temro Industries

Phillips & Temro Industries Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 base

Lead multi-shift operations in an automotive manufacturing environment, owning safety, quality, budget, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 8+ years of leadership, know Lean, and want a role with annual bonus, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.

Employer: Solventum

Location: 10351 W 70th St, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Pay: $22.66/hour (1st or 2nd shift, Mon–Thu)

Hands-on role assembling and packaging medical products, doing quality checks, and keeping the line stocked. Good fit if you have a HS diploma or 1 year of production/warehouse experience and want steady 4-day workweeks plus access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group (HID Global)

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 base (US)

Own new product introduction for electromechanical card printers—develop processes, tooling, work instructions, and lead builds from pilot to full production. Great for engineers with SOLIDWORKS experience, NPI/industrialization background, and interest in global, high-tech hardware.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often hire for potential and train on the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.