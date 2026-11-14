Eden Prairie’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around AI, cloud, and DevOps. If you’re in IT and open to remote or hybrid work, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S., Minneapolis area in-office 4 days/week)

(remote U.S., Minneapolis area in-office 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,600 – $230,800/year

Lead the commercialization of Optum’s enterprise public cloud platform for external health systems. Great fit if you have Python/Go, Terraform, and multi-cloud experience and want to build secure, AI-enabled platform capabilities at scale.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S., Minneapolis area in-office 4 days/week)

(remote U.S., Minneapolis area in-office 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Work on external, customer-facing AI patterns using MCP, LLM APIs, and agent frameworks. Ideal if you’re a senior engineer used to regulated environments, API security, and explaining complex architecture to non-technical leaders.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.)

(remote U.S.) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year

Support the new Medicare Prescription Payment Plan program with process measurement, quality, and continuous improvement. Good match if you have health insurance experience and enjoy digging into data, audits, and dashboards.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S., Minneapolis area in-office 4 days/week)

(remote U.S., Minneapolis area in-office 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year

Lead 3–8 feature teams delivering modern web, API, and AI-driven solutions, with a focus on payments and GenAI. Great for seasoned engineering leaders who like owning platforms end-to-end and driving Agile/DevOps maturity.

Employer: Danta Technologies

Danta Technologies Location: Eden Prairie, MN / Remote

Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $35/hr on W2

Hands-on DevOps role focused on Docker, Python automation, Linux hardening, CI/CD, Terraform, and Ansible. Expect to use enterprise-approved AI tools heavily in your daily work.

Employer: Danta Technologies

Danta Technologies Location: Eden Prairie, MN / Remote

Type: Contract (6+ months)

Contract (6+ months) Pay: $41/hr on W2 (USC/GC only)

Design and secure Docker-based golden images, automate image lifecycle with Python, and manage Linux security at scale. Best for senior DevOps pros with strong container security and vulnerability management experience.

Employer: Danta Technologies

Danta Technologies Location: Eden Prairie, MN / Remote

Type: Full-time (W2)

Full-time (W2) Pay: $40/hr on W2

Focus on Docker golden images, Python automation, Linux hardening, and CI/CD with GitHub Actions, Terraform, and Ansible. Good fit if you live in containers and care deeply about supply-chain and image security.

Employer: Bolton & Menk, Inc.

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Senior hands-on architect role designing and building AI-enabled software, agents, and analytics for an engineering-focused firm. Great if you want to both set AI architecture direction and still write production code.

Employer: C.H. Robinson

Location: Eden Prairie, MN (also open to IL or Kansas City)

(also open to IL or Kansas City) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,000 – $254,200/year

Lead teams building and integrating AI platform capabilities into a large logistics application stack. Strong match for managers used to agile delivery, cross-functional leadership, and owning business-critical software.

Employer: Rockwell Automation

Location: Eeden Prairie, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $164,160 – $246,240/year + bonus

Manage embedded software teams working on motor control, drives, and toolkits, with a push toward AI-native workflows. Ideal for leaders with embedded/RTOS experience who want to shape a global platform.

Employer: Taylor Corporation

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year

Blend data analytics and applied AI to build dashboards, automations, and AI agents across sales, marketing, and operations. Great entry-to-mid role if you know SQL, Python, BI tools, and have hands-on GenAI experience.

If one of these roles looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Eden Prairie tech jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.