Eden Prairie has some solid engineering roles right now, from hands-on civil work to high-tech manufacturing software. If you’re studying engineering or already in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: Third Wave Systems

Third Wave Systems Location: Eden Prairie, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000 + comprehensive benefits (health, dental, HSA, 401(k) + match, PTO, holiday pay)

Customer-facing engineering role helping manufacturers improve machining using advanced software. You’ll lead software evaluations, training, and process-improvement projects, travel about 25%, and work closely with sales and product teams to solve real-world manufacturing challenges.

Employer: Houston Engineering, Inc.

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Internship

Pay: $22–$24/hour (estimated, depends on experience)

Great fit for students in civil or related engineering programs who want both field and office experience. You’ll help with plans and estimates, use AutoCAD Civil 3D, survey equipment, and support roadway, drainage, and erosion control projects—with mentorship and a track record of interns getting hired on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local referrals often move fastest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.