Eden Prairie’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in manufacturing. If you’ve got accounting skills, there are solid options here from specialist to senior level.

Employer: Apex International

Apex International Location: Eden Prairie, MN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.00–$30.00/hour

Work in a fast-paced manufacturing environment handling invoices, payments, and vendor accounts. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with other teams (Purchasing, Operations, Finance), and want strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, and life insurance.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a global public manufacturing company)

(recruiting for a global public manufacturing company) Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Work Model: Hybrid – 3 days in office per week

Type: Full-time, contractor

Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year

Step into a Senior Accountant role with heavy month-end close, reconciliations, financial reporting, and audit/SOX support. Great if you have 4–6+ years of experience, strong U.S. GAAP skills, public company or public accounting background, and advanced Excel, especially in a manufacturing setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.