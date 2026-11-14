💰 Fitness deals, recycling guide, and ways to give back in Eden Prairie

Here’s what’s happening around Eden Prairie:

• Community Center Fall Access Week: Nov. 15–22

New members get $0 enrollment fee and returning members get $10 off when they join or renew.

• Fall Into Fitness: Saturday, Nov. 21, 5:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

Enjoy free use of the fitness center, Open Gym, Open Skate, Open Swim and racquetball at the Community Center, plus the same membership discounts.

• 2026 Human Rights Awards

Honorees include Eden Prairie Schools, Eden Prairie Community Response Network, PROP Food Shelf, and youth winner Finnegan “Finn” Bidwell.

• 2027 Recycling Guide

Check your mailbox or visit edenprairiemn.gov/RecyclingGuide for what to recycle, organics info, hazardous waste tips, safe medicine drop-offs, and 2027 recycling event dates.

• “Real Talk with Rick” podcast

New episode with Sen. Steve Cwodzinski on teaching, the Capitol, and civic engagement at edenprairiemn.gov/RealTalk.

• “Happy Hour for Hunger” Wine Tasting: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6–8 p.m.

At Eden Prairie Liquor near Kowalski’s Market. Sample 50+ wines and buy favorites at discounted prices with a $10 ticket donation to PROP Food Shelf. All November, you can also add a $1 donation at the register; the goal is $5,000.

• Heritage Preservation Commission meeting

Meets Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the City Center Heritage Rooms.