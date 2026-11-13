Eden Prairie has a nice mix of hands-on clinic work and flexible remote healthcare roles right now. If you’re in patient care or medical coding, there’s solid earning potential and good schedules on the table.

Employer: Associated Skin Care Specialists

Associated Skin Care Specialists Location: Eden Prairie, MN (in-person clinic)

Salary: $23.00 – $26.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Team-based dermatology role with no evenings or weekends, great for work/life balance. You’ll assist dermatologists with consults, biopsies, and surgeries, help with EHR documentation, and support patients before and after procedures. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, HSA, employee discounts, and professional development. LPN, CST, CMA, or pre-med/pre-PA GAP year candidates are welcome.

Employer: Optum / Optum360 (UnitedHealth Group)

Optum / Optum360 (UnitedHealth Group) Location: Eden Prairie, MN (telecommute from anywhere in the U.S.)

Salary: $24.00 – $43.00 per hour (based on full-time employment)

(based on full-time employment) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, days

Senior-level coding role focused on inpatient and outpatient acute edits (ICD-10-CM/PCS, CPT, DRG, APC, OCE, MUE, NCCI). Fully remote with a standard weekday schedule, plus a comprehensive benefits package, incentive and recognition programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution (subject to eligibility). Requires AHIMA/AAPC certification and strong recent experience in inpatient coding and complex hospital cases.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—update your resume tonight and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.