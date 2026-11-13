Eden Prairie has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, kitchens, and grounds in top shape. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys – Mitchell Road

Lunds & Byerlys – Mitchell Road Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$24.86/hour

Schedule: Around 6:00am–2:00pm, Tuesday–Saturday

Keep the bakery side of the Mitchell Road facility clean and safe while they turn out muffins, cookies, cakes, and more. You’ll disassemble and sanitize equipment, run the pan washer, handle trash, and keep walls, restrooms, and storage areas spotless. Full health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)/pension option, profit sharing, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount are all included.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys – Mitchell Road

Lunds & Byerlys – Mitchell Road Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$24.00/hour

Schedule: Around 6:00am–2:00pm, off Wednesday and Saturday

Similar role, but focused on the fresh kitchen side of the facility where they prep salads, sandwiches, and other deli items. You’ll clean and sanitize equipment, operate power sprayers and pan washers, and help keep offices and common areas tidy. Same strong benefits package, including health, dental, vision, PTO, 10% discount, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Note: This Bakery Sanitation role also appears on Indeed with the same details; it’s the same position as the LinkedIn posting above.

Employer: Greco Properties

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work as a key part of a boutique apartment community, handling work orders, unit turns, basic HVAC/plumbing/electrical, and groundskeeping (including snow and ice in winter). This one stands out for fully paid health and dental for employees, PTO, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, bonus potential, and free access to a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Employer: Timberland Partners

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00–$27.00/hour + quarterly bonuses

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm, plus rotating on-call (with extra stipend)

Join the team at a 222-unit apartment community, handling resident work orders, unit turns, preventative maintenance, and curb appeal. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO and holidays, rent discount at Timberland properties, and career development and education support.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.