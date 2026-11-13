Eden Prairie has some fun, flexible teaching roles open right now, from glitter-filled art classes to a solid full-time reading position in the schools.

Employer: Kidcreate Studio (listed via City of Eden Prairie )

Kidcreate Studio (listed via ) Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Part-time , permanent and seasonal

, permanent and seasonal Pay: On average $45 per 1-hour class (includes prep, setup, teaching, and cleanup)

Teach fun, simple art and science projects to kids ages 12 months–12 years. You get a flexible schedule (10–25 hours/week), paid training, free snacks, employee discounts, and all lesson plans and supplies are provided.

Employer: Kidcreate Studio (listed via City of Eden Prairie )

Kidcreate Studio (listed via ) Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Part-time , permanent and seasonal

, permanent and seasonal Pay: Not listed (10+ hours/week)

Support after-school art classes and camps for kids 18 months–12 years. Great for high school and college students: paid training, flexible hours, employee discounts, and extra shifts on no-school days, weekends, and summers.

Employer: Eden Prairie Schools – Oak Point Elementary

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time , long-term substitute

, long-term substitute Dates: March 22, 2027 – June 10, 2027 (about 52 days , dates approximate)

(about , dates approximate) Salary (1.0 FTE): BA: $53,023, MA: $64,910 (annual, prorated for this assignment; prior experience may increase placement)

Work as a full-time Reading Intervention Teacher supporting elementary students in a high-performing district. Requires or expects a Minnesota Elementary Education (K–6) license by March 22, 2027; the district will work with candidates whose license is in process.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.