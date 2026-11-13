📢 Learn how to recycle right in Eden Prairie

America Recycles Day is Sunday, Nov. 15, and it’s a good moment to double‑check how you’re recycling at home.

In the Twin Cities, recycling is real and local:

Plastic bottles become decking and landscaping products in Paynesville .

become decking and landscaping products in . Glass bottles and jars are melted into new containers in Shakopee .

are melted into new containers in . Paper and cardboard are turned into new boxes in Becker .

are turned into new boxes in . Metal cans become new cans and parts for cars and appliances.

Your 2027 Eden Prairie Recycling Guide was mailed to households this week. It explains:

What can and can’t go in your cart

How to recycle organics and handle hazardous waste

Where to drop off expired medicine

2027 recycling event dates and more

View it online at edenprairiemn.gov/RecyclingGuide.

Need extra help? Order free flyers, magnets, and bin labels — including an Organics Recycling at Home label — from Hennepin County at environmental-resources.myshopify.com.