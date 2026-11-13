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Eden Prairie
📢 New 2027 Eden Prairie recycling guide and free tools
7 days ago
📢 Learn how to recycle right in Eden Prairie
America Recycles Day is Sunday, Nov. 15, and it’s a good moment to double‑check how you’re recycling at home.
In the Twin Cities, recycling is real and local:
- Plastic bottles become decking and landscaping products in Paynesville.
- Glass bottles and jars are melted into new containers in Shakopee.
- Paper and cardboard are turned into new boxes in Becker.
- Metal cans become new cans and parts for cars and appliances.
Your 2027 Eden Prairie Recycling Guide was mailed to households this week. It explains:
- What can and can’t go in your cart
- How to recycle organics and handle hazardous waste
- Where to drop off expired medicine
- 2027 recycling event dates and more
View it online at edenprairiemn.gov/RecyclingGuide.
Need extra help? Order free flyers, magnets, and bin labels — including an Organics Recycling at Home label — from Hennepin County at environmental-resources.myshopify.com.
More Info: Recommit to Recycling in Honor of America Recycles...
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