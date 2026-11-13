Eden Prairie has a solid mix of hands-on plant work and higher-level engineering roles right now. Good options whether you’re early in your career or already experienced in manufacturing.

Employer: Phillips & Temro Industries

Phillips & Temro Industries Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $119,500 base pay

Lead quality for new products and ongoing production, using tools like APQP, PPAP, FMEA, MSA, SPC, and 8D. Great fit if you have a BS in Engineering and 5+ years’ experience and want a role that mixes customer interaction, problem-solving, and continuous improvement, with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Volt

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm

Pay: $18.25/hour

Entry-friendly role working on an assembly line with surgical blankets, doing visual quality checks and keeping your area clean and safe. Good option if you can stand, bend, and do repetitive tasks and want a path from temp to permanent with access to health, dental, vision, and 401(k) (eligibility-based).

Employer: E.A. Sween

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time (manufacturing/food production environment)

Full-time (manufacturing/food production environment) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and repairing production equipment in a refrigerated food plant, supporting preventive maintenance and line changeovers. Ideal if you have production mechanic/technician experience, basic mechanical and electrical skills, and don’t mind working in cooler temps with a focus on food safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.