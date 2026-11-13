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🏭 Eden Prairie Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Eden Prairie has a solid mix of hands-on plant work and higher-level engineering roles right now. Good options whether you’re early in your career or already experienced in manufacturing.
Quality Engineer – Sr
- Employer: Phillips & Temro Industries
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $119,500 base pay
Lead quality for new products and ongoing production, using tools like APQP, PPAP, FMEA, MSA, SPC, and 8D. Great fit if you have a BS in Engineering and 5+ years’ experience and want a role that mixes customer interaction, problem-solving, and continuous improvement, with a strong benefits package.
General Laborer – Eden Prairie
- Employer: Volt
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-perm
- Pay: $18.25/hour
Entry-friendly role working on an assembly line with surgical blankets, doing visual quality checks and keeping your area clean and safe. Good option if you can stand, bend, and do repetitive tasks and want a path from temp to permanent with access to health, dental, vision, and 401(k) (eligibility-based).
Maintenance Set-Up Tech
- Employer: E.A. Sween
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time (manufacturing/food production environment)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role setting up and repairing production equipment in a refrigerated food plant, supporting preventive maintenance and line changeovers. Ideal if you have production mechanic/technician experience, basic mechanical and electrical skills, and don’t mind working in cooler temps with a focus on food safety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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