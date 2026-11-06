💻 Eden Prairie IT Roles with Optum – Multiple Remote $70K–$249K+ Openings

Eden Prairie is buzzing with tech roles at Optum, many of them fully remote but tied to the local office. If you’re in IT and like working on healthcare problems that actually matter, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,100 – $214,500/year

Design and ship production agentic AI systems for healthcare using LLMs, multi‑agent orchestration, and AWS. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/TypeScript, APIs, and cloud and want your AI work used by millions of members.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,500 – $249,500/year

Lead the Voice AI strategy for high‑visibility call center and member experiences—real‑time transcription, speech recognition, and multi‑cloud AI. Ideal for senior engineers with 10+ years’ experience who like mentoring and setting technical standards.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Blend healthcare operations, consulting, and AI: map current workflows, design AI‑enabled future states, and build roadmaps for provider clients. Good for someone with healthcare ops + client‑facing consulting experience who wants to stay hands‑on with AI.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.)

(remote U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year

Own functional and automation testing for healthcare software, using tools like Selenium, Postman, Git, and AI‑powered test helpers. Great if you have strong SQL, automation experience, and some background in healthcare payments.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year

Support and optimize Epic Willow pharmacy workflows, integrations (Omnicell, pumps, etc.), and upgrades. Best for Epic‑certified analysts who like deep build work and close partnership with pharmacists and clinical teams.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Lead analytics and BI for ECS Strategy Reporting: build dashboards, data models, and ETL pipelines using SQL, Power BI/Tableau, Alteryx/SSIS, and modern data stacks. Good fit if you’re a senior data/BI pro who likes owning complex reporting ecosystems.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year

Support Behavioral Health hub vendor programs—own issue triage, client implementation tracking, reporting, and vendor coordination. Great for organized problem‑solvers with 2+ years in ops/product support who enjoy cross‑team work.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN (remote U.S.)

(remote U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Set the contact center tech strategy (agent desktop, routing, dialer, self‑service tools) and manage the product lifecycle. Ideal if you have product management experience and like working with data, stakeholders, and complex tech stacks.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Eden Prairie, MN, US (remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office 4 days/week )

(remote U.S.; Minneapolis hires in office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Build modern microservices and APIs for the OCPN platform using Java or .NET, with CI/CD, distributed systems, and AI‑assisted development tools. Great for senior engineers who enjoy platform work and complex production environments.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and value transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.