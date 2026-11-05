🏗️ Eden Prairie Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Eden Prairie’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand from building, tech, and product companies. If you’ve got design or systems skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: DriSteem

DriSteem Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical engineering across new product development and continuation engineering for humidification/HVAC products. You’ll own technical direction, VA/VE cost improvements, and project leadership, while mentoring engineers and driving CAD-based design, testing, and compliance.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000

Senior-level Civil Designer role focused on site plans, grading, and utilities for residential, commercial, and industrial projects using AutoCAD Civil 3D. You’ll help set drafting standards, mentor CAD staff, and enjoy strong benefits, retirement match, and flexible time options.

Employer: Lerch Bates Inc.

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $152,000 base + bonus potential

Consult on elevators, escalators, and moving walks for new builds and modernizations, from design through inspections and construction admin. This role blends project management, field work, and client advising, with 100% employee ownership (ESOP), 401(k) match, and solid PTO.

Employer: Starkey Hearing

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $94,500 target range + bonus eligible

Early-career role testing hearing aids, software, and accessories to make sure they meet system requirements and real-world use cases. You’ll define and run tests, help build test automation, and work with cross-functional teams in a global hearing-tech leader.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in Eden Prairie tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.