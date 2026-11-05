🔧 Multiple Eden Prairie Maintenance Jobs With $60K+ Potential

Eden Prairie has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like keeping buildings and equipment in top shape. These roles are great if you want steady work, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Dominium

Dominium Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28–$31/hour + 5% bonus potential

Lead the maintenance team at a 188-unit apartment community and take charge of repairs, preventive maintenance, and unit turns. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience and strong skills in carpentry, plumbing, and electrical, and want a role with leadership responsibility and a full benefits package.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Dominium

Dominium Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22–$24/hour + 5% bonus potential

Hands-on role keeping the same 188-unit community running smoothly—handling work orders, basic repairs, and helping turn units for new residents. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of maintenance experience and want to build skills in electrical, plumbing, and painting with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Keep bikes, the showroom, and dealership grounds looking sharp while working around Harley-Davidson motorcycles all day. Comes with paid training, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and employee discounts, and is great if you’re detail-oriented and like a fast-paced, team-focused shop.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.