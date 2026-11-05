📣 Eden Prairie Sales & Marketing: Multiple Roles, Up to $230K+

Eden Prairie has a small but strong set of sales and marketing openings right now, from local mortgage work to national health tech leadership. If you’re in growth, GTM, or financial sales, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cambria

Cambria Location: Eeden Prairie, MN (local, in-person with some travel)

(local, in-person with some travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: State minimum wage ($11.41/hr in MN) + commission (draw-against-commission model)

Work with Cambria Mortgage to originate residential loans, build relationships with realtors and builders, and grow your own book of business. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of loan origination, a state loan originator license, and want uncapped commission potential plus benefits like health and dental insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, tuition help, and more.

Note: This job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s only included once here.

Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (UnitedHealth Group) Location: Remote (U.S.) with Eden Prairie, MN office requirement 4 days/week if you live in the Minneapolis area

with office requirement if you live in the Minneapolis area Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,600 – $230,800/year (based on experience and location)

Lead go-to-market and product growth for Optum’s Point of Care revenue cycle portfolio, shaping positioning, launches, and expansion across healthcare customers. You’ll manage a team, partner across product, sales, and marketing, and travel about 25–40%; strong Point of Care revenue cycle and GTM experience plus 3+ years of people leadership are key. Includes a comprehensive benefits package, incentive programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with small changes in title or level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.