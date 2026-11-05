🧑‍💼 Eden Prairie HR Jobs: Multiple Openings, One at $80K+

Eden Prairie has a few solid Human Resources roles open right now, from entry-level coordinators to senior generalists with growth paths.

Employer: Integreon Global

Integreon Global Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy HR team with training coordination, benefits/open enrollment, HRIS data entry, and job description updates. Good fit if you have 1+ year of HR admin experience, love details, and want to make an impact fast while building hands-on HR skills.

Employer: Restart, Inc. (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Eden Prairie, MN (Home Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $82,000 per year

Lead full-cycle recruiting (especially Direct Support Professionals) plus onboarding, compliance, benefits, and first-level employee relations for a brain-injury services nonprofit. Comes with health, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible hybrid work, and a clear growth path toward HR Manager.

Employer: Anagram International

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be an HR business partner in a manufacturing environment, handling recruiting, employee relations, performance management, benefits, and engagement programs. Great if you have 3+ years HR generalist experience, know employment law, and like being close to operations on the plant floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.