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🧑💼 Eden Prairie HR Jobs: Multiple Openings, One at $80K+
Eden Prairie has a few solid Human Resources roles open right now, from entry-level coordinators to senior generalists with growth paths.
Temporary HR Administrative Coordinator
- Employer: Integreon Global
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy HR team with training coordination, benefits/open enrollment, HRIS data entry, and job description updates. Good fit if you have 1+ year of HR admin experience, love details, and want to make an impact fast while building hands-on HR skills.
Senior HR Generalist & Talent Acquisition Specialist
- Employer: Restart, Inc. (nonprofit)
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (Home Office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000 – $82,000 per year
Lead full-cycle recruiting (especially Direct Support Professionals) plus onboarding, compliance, benefits, and first-level employee relations for a brain-injury services nonprofit. Comes with health, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible hybrid work, and a clear growth path toward HR Manager.
Senior Human Resources Generalist
- Employer: Anagram International
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be an HR business partner in a manufacturing environment, handling recruiting, employee relations, performance management, benefits, and engagement programs. Great if you have 3+ years HR generalist experience, know employment law, and like being close to operations on the plant floor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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