undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Eden Prairie Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $300K
Eden Prairie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to fully remote coding. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Medical Coder - Family Med (Remote Eligible)
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (telecommute from anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$36.00/hour
Work from home while coding Primary Care and Family Medicine visits. You’ll use your CPC/COC/CCS skills to assign ICD-10 and CPT codes, manage work queues, and stay current on coding rules, with strong benefits and career growth in a large national organization.
Relief Veterinarian Contractor - VIP Petcare
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company / VIP Petcare
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (community clinic sites)
- Type: Independent contractor, part-time / per-assignment
Great if you want flexible, pick-your-shift work instead of a full-service clinic grind. Provide preventive care (vaccines, basic diagnostics, microchipping) at community clinics, with no minimum hours and the freedom to accept only the assignments you want.
OB/GYN Physician
- Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare (Premier Women’s Health of Minnesota)
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (plus Minnetonka, Chaska, Waconia)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $225,000–$300,000/year + signing bonus
Join a large, established group of 13 OB/GYNs with a 50+ year reputation in the Twin Cities. Expect 4-day workweeks, 1:6 call, strong mentorship, partnership track after 2 years, and deliveries/surgeries at hospitals with high-level NICUs and robotic GYN surgery.
Physical Therapy Aide
- Employer: OSR Physical Therapy - Minnesota
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for anyone thinking about a PT career and needing observation hours. Help therapists with patient care, set up hot/cold packs, keep equipment and the clinic in shape, and handle front-desk tasks in a friendly outpatient setting.
Licensed Veterinary Technician – Overnight
- Employer: Allied Emergency Veterinary Service
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: $20.00–$29.00/hour
Hands-on emergency vet work at a locally owned 24/7 ER clinic. Use your full LVT skill set—lab work, meds, surgery monitoring, and client support—with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and more.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.