🏥 Eden Prairie Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $300K

Eden Prairie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to fully remote coding. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / Location: Eden Prairie, MN (telecommute from anywhere in the U.S.)

(telecommute from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$36.00/hour

Work from home while coding Primary Care and Family Medicine visits. You’ll use your CPC/COC/CCS skills to assign ICD-10 and CPT codes, manage work queues, and stay current on coding rules, with strong benefits and career growth in a large national organization.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company / VIP Petcare

Location: Eden Prairie, MN (community clinic sites)

(community clinic sites) Type: Independent contractor, part-time / per-assignment

Great if you want flexible, pick-your-shift work instead of a full-service clinic grind. Provide preventive care (vaccines, basic diagnostics, microchipping) at community clinics, with no minimum hours and the freedom to accept only the assignments you want.

Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare (Premier Women’s Health of Minnesota)

(Premier Women’s Health of Minnesota) Location: Eden Prairie, MN (plus Minnetonka, Chaska, Waconia)

(plus Minnetonka, Chaska, Waconia) Type: Full-time

Pay: $225,000–$300,000/year + signing bonus

Join a large, established group of 13 OB/GYNs with a 50+ year reputation in the Twin Cities. Expect 4-day workweeks, 1:6 call, strong mentorship, partnership track after 2 years, and deliveries/surgeries at hospitals with high-level NICUs and robotic GYN surgery.

Employer: OSR Physical Therapy - Minnesota

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Perfect for anyone thinking about a PT career and needing observation hours. Help therapists with patient care, set up hot/cold packs, keep equipment and the clinic in shape, and handle front-desk tasks in a friendly outpatient setting.

Employer: Allied Emergency Veterinary Service

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $20.00–$29.00/hour

Hands-on emergency vet work at a locally owned 24/7 ER clinic. Use your full LVT skill set—lab work, meds, surgery monitoring, and client support—with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.