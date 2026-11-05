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💰 Eden Prairie Accounting Jobs with Multiple On-Site Roles
Eden Prairie has a few solid accounting and finance roles right now, from entry-level AP to senior specialist work. Most are full-time, on-site, and pay hourly, so you see your rate up front.
Accounts Receivable Specialist (up to $32/hr)
- Employer: Ledgent
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, contract (4–5 months)
- Pay: $25–$32/hour, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm
Handle daily cash receipts, collections, and AR reconciliations using ERP and Excel (pivot tables, lookups). Good fit if you have 2+ years AR/billing/collections and want an ASAP start with steady weekday hours.
Senior Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: GetWireless (also listed via Tessco LLC)
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31–$33/hour
Lead full-cycle AP in an inventory-based business: PO matching, vendor reconciliations, payment runs, and month-end close support. Great for someone with 4+ years AP, strong Excel and ERP skills, and who likes owning processes and improving workflows.
Accounts Payable Technician
- Employer: Agropur
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Pay: Starting at $20.81/hour, Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm
High-volume invoice entry and coding in an ERP (SAP), plus expense reports and basic tax review. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 7% match, 3 weeks PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement—nice package if you have 2+ years accounting/office experience.
Trade Specialist
- Employer: Acosta
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed (Acosta notes they post a good-faith range on their site)
Bridge sales, finance, and shared services by managing trade systems, deductions, and reconciliations for CPG clients. Best for someone with 3–5 years in trade/finance/accounting, strong Excel, and who enjoys data analysis and problem-solving.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good finance roles in Eden Prairie tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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