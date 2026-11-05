💻 Eden Prairie IT: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Eden Prairie’s tech scene is buzzing right now – especially in healthcare and security. If you’re in IT and open to a new role, these are some of the strongest local options this week.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Remote (U.S.) ; office 4 days/week if you’re in Minneapolis

; office 4 days/week if you’re in Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Build large-scale healthcare apps using Java/Python, React, Azure/GCP, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and AI/ML. Senior role with architecture ownership, mentoring, and modern cloud work.

Employer: Alpha

Location: Eden Prairie, MN (up to 70% travel )

(up to ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on role commissioning large AV & IP systems (Crestron, Extron, Q-Sys, Biamp, Cisco/Zoom/Teams). Great fit if you like field work, troubleshooting, and complex AV/networked environments.

Employer: Rockwell Automation

Location: Hybrid – Eden Prairie, MN (also other RA offices)

(also other RA offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $119,360 – $179,040/year + ~8% bonus

Senior NAC/Zero Trust role owning Forescout, Cisco ISE, 802.1X, RADIUS, segmentation across a global network. Ideal if you live in RADIUS logs and love solving hard access-control problems.

Employer: Optum

Location: Eden Prairie, MN (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,500 – $249,500/year

Lead build-out of LLM-powered, agentic AI systems that make real decisions on healthcare claims. Heavy Python, ML/LLMs, RAG, agents, production MLOps in a regulated environment.

Employer: UnitedHealth Group (Enterprise Information Security)

Location: Eden Prairie, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year

Own product vision for cloud security across a Fortune 50 environment. Drive DevSecOps, roadmap, and adoption of security tools across multiple cloud providers.

Employer: UnitedHealth Group / Optum

Location: Eden Prairie, MN (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year

Build internal tools for the Security Operations Center using Golang or other backend languages, JavaScript (Vue/React), cloud, containers. Senior role with leadership and mentoring.

Employer: Optum

Location: Telecommute from anywhere in the U.S. (team based in Eden Prairie)

(team based in Eden Prairie) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year

Full-stack role using Python, Node.js/React, AWS/GCP, Kubernetes, BigQuery, plus approved AI tools in your daily workflow. Good fit for mid-level engineers wanting modern cloud and AI exposure.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—some postings close once they have enough candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.