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Eden Prairie
💻 Eden Prairie IT: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
3 days ago
Eden Prairie’s tech scene is buzzing right now – especially in healthcare and security. If you’re in IT and open to a new role, these are some of the strongest local options this week.
Senior Software Engineer - Remote
- Employer: Optum
- Location: Remote (U.S.); office 4 days/week if you’re in Minneapolis
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year
- Build large-scale healthcare apps using Java/Python, React, Azure/GCP, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and AI/ML. Senior role with architecture ownership, mentoring, and modern cloud work.
AV/IPTV Field Engineer
- Employer: Alpha
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (up to 70% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Hands-on role commissioning large AV & IP systems (Crestron, Extron, Q-Sys, Biamp, Cisco/Zoom/Teams). Great fit if you like field work, troubleshooting, and complex AV/networked environments.
Senior Network Engineer, Network Access Security
- Employer: Rockwell Automation
- Location: Hybrid – Eden Prairie, MN (also other RA offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,360 – $179,040/year + ~8% bonus
- Senior NAC/Zero Trust role owning Forescout, Cisco ISE, 802.1X, RADIUS, segmentation across a global network. Ideal if you live in RADIUS logs and love solving hard access-control problems.
Lead AI/ML Engineer – Office-Based in Eden Prairie, MN
- Employer: Optum
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (4 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,500 – $249,500/year
- Lead build-out of LLM-powered, agentic AI systems that make real decisions on healthcare claims. Heavy Python, ML/LLMs, RAG, agents, production MLOps in a regulated environment.
Lead Technical Product Manager – Cloud Security
- Employer: UnitedHealth Group (Enterprise Information Security)
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year
- Own product vision for cloud security across a Fortune 50 environment. Drive DevSecOps, roadmap, and adoption of security tools across multiple cloud providers.
Senior Full Stack Software Engineer – Cyber Defense Tooling
- Employer: UnitedHealth Group / Optum
- Location: Eden Prairie, MN (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,700 – $163,700/year
- Build internal tools for the Security Operations Center using Golang or other backend languages, JavaScript (Vue/React), cloud, containers. Senior role with leadership and mentoring.
Software Engineer – Python/JavaScript, Cloud & AI
- Employer: Optum
- Location: Telecommute from anywhere in the U.S. (team based in Eden Prairie)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,800 – $130,000/year
- Full-stack role using Python, Node.js/React, AWS/GCP, Kubernetes, BigQuery, plus approved AI tools in your daily workflow. Good fit for mid-level engineers wanting modern cloud and AI exposure.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—some postings close once they have enough candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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