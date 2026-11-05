🎁 Community Freebies in Eden — Handy Gear & Pets Seeking Homes

Eden neighbors are sharing some useful free items and a few pets who need loving homes. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Metal loading ramp

Condition: Durable metal, has handles for easy transport

Location: Eden Central / Draper, Eden, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy metal loading ramp that’s great for loading equipment, lawn mowers, or other heavy items into a truck or trailer. Built-in handles make it easier to carry and move around.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Male Chihuahua, born February 25, 2024

Weight: 7 lbs 12 oz

Location: Highway 700, Eden, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This inside dog loves to cuddle and stay close to his person, but also enjoys some time outside. He has vaccination records from Tractor Supply PetVet, including rabies and deworming. He is not fixed. Reported to be good with other small dogs and cats; the owner is not sure about big dogs, other animals, or children. Being rehomed due to downsizing in animals.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Female cat, 1 year old

Condition: Not spayed, litter box trained, good with other animals

Location: Eden Central / Draper, Eden, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Young female cat, about 1 year old, looking for a new home. She is not spayed, but is litter box trained and described as good with other animals. She belongs to the poster’s cousin; you’ll need to message the poster to get the cousin’s contact information.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Female calico cat

Condition: Shy but sweet, likely not fixed

Location: Eden Central / Draper, Eden, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This female calico cat was a stray who showed up on the cousin’s porch and decided to stay. She is shy but very sweet. The poster says she is not fixed, as far as they know. Free to a good, caring home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and pets in Eden tend to go quickly, so if you’re interested, check the listings and message the posters as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.