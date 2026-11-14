Ecru’s logistics scene is busy thanks to local manufacturing and distribution. If you like fast-paced work and moving freight on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Ashley Furniture Industries Location: Ecru, MS

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Salary: Not listed

Plan and route freight across Ashley’s network, manage trailer pools, and match loads with carrier capacity. This is a good fit if you enjoy data, problem-solving, and working closely with customer service, sales, and area managers.

Highlights:

Coordinate inbound and outbound freight within a 24–72 hour window

Use TMS and load planning tools to keep freight moving on time and on budget

to keep freight moving on time and on budget Work in an active manufacturing and distribution center (PPE required)

(PPE required) Benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with profit sharing, tuition help, and employee discounts

Must be authorized to work in the U.S. (no visa sponsorship)

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If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.